Kuppanna Park Flower Show to be given a miss

September 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Dasara Flower Show has always been a major attraction for tourists. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Flower Show was not organised last year and this year too it will not be held, much to the disappointment of garden lovers.

Every year during Dasara, Flower Show is organised at Kuppanna Park near Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle and preparations used to take place in the Central Nursery in the premises of Horticulture Department.

Also, varieties of flowers and ornamental plants used to be grown in the nurseries at Gordon Park near old Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Nursery Unit in Sarkari Bhavan, Horticulture Department, Nursery Unit near Jaladarshini Guest House and the premises of Horticulture Department in Exhibition Grounds.

Flower pots and ornamental plants used to be beautifully arranged around the Glass House at Kuppanna Park.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Department Rudresh told Star of Mysore that every year about 70,000 varieties of flowers were displayed during the Flower Show and around 10,000 varieties of flowers and ornamental plants were being grown at the Central Nursery of Horticulture Department. Now, flower pots will be used for decoration during Dasara inauguration and also at cultural programme venues, he added.