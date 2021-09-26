Bharat bandh: Many pledge moral support

September 26, 2021

Police on high alert, KSRTC to ply as usual

Mysore/Mysuru: Tomorrow’s dawn-to-dusk Bharat Bandh called by various farmer associations, led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha in protest against the three Agri-laws and rising prices of fuel, LPG cylinder and other essential commodities, is likely to have mixed response in city as many organisations have extended only moral support for the bandh.

Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association, Shopkeepers’ Associations, and other business organisations have expressed only moral support. Hotel Owners’ Association President C. Narayanagowda, speaking to SOM said that the association has decided to extend moral support for tomorrow’s Bharat bandh.All hotel and restaurants will be open and function as usual.

He said that the hotel industry, which had suffered huge losses due to COVID-induced lockdown is on the verge of recovery. However, the Association is supportive of the cause of farmers, he added.

Banks, educational institutions, markets, commercial and business establishments and essential service shops and centres in city will remain open.

Scanty movement of autorickshaws and cab services can be expected tomorrow as only a few of their associations are supporting the bandh.

Lorry owners support bandh

Meanwhile, Railway Goods Shed Lorry Owners Association and Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Lorry Owners Association have extended their support for tomorrow’s bandh.

The truckers will assemble near Gun House Circle at about 11.30 am tomorrow and will take out a massive procession to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and submit a memorandum to the officials concerned.

KSRTC to operate buses as usual

Meanwhile, KSRTC (City and Rural Divisions) will operate buses as usual. Mysuru Rural KSRTC Divisional Controller Srinivas said that buses will ply on all rural routes tomorrow. Voicing the same, Mysuru City Divisional Controller Nagaraj said that buses would ply in city limits.

No permission for bandh, processions given till now: City Top Cop

City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, this morning said that no permission for the bandh or to take out processions has been given till now. Business and commercial activities will function as usual and added that strict action would be taken against those found forcibly closing shops and disturbing peace and law and order situation in city.

Pointing out that additional Police force would be deployed in city, the City Top Cop said that more than 1,000 staff from all Police Stations and City Armed Reserve (CAR) and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) battalions will be deployed across the city to maintain law and order situation tomorrow. Dr. Chandragupta warned of initiating legal action against the organisers for damage to public properties.