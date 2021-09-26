Property registrations gain pace after lifting of lockdown

September 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Property transactions, which had come to almost naught after the enforcement of COVID-induced lockdown a few months ago subsequent to the second wave of the deadly pandemic, now seems to have regained its lost momentum as property owners, buyers and other members of the public are lining up before the Sub-Registrar Offices in city as well as in the district.

The number of people visiting the Sub-Registrar Offices for their work is only increasing by the day. As at 4.30 pm on Friday, Mysuru East Sub-Registrar Office saw 63 property registrations, Mysuru West – 79, Mysuru South – 54 and North – 79 registrations.

Also, the Sub-Registrar Office at MUDA saw 7 property registrations, Nanjangud – 62, Hunsur – 52, H.D. Kote – 42, K.R. Nagar – 37, Mirle – 19, Periyapatna – 14, Bettadapura – 27, T. Narasipur – 26 and Bannur – 27 property registrations.

In the pre-Corona days, the Sub-Registrar Offices in city used to record over a hundred property transactions on an average every day. Now with the transactions regaining momentum, the Govt. has begun to get good revenues out of the property registrations in the form of stamp duty, registration fees etc.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Registrar Offices have done away with the token system and have resorted to first-come-first-serve basis, as the token system was found to have several lacunae.