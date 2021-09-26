Property registrations gain pace after lifting of lockdown
Coronavirus Update, News

Property registrations gain pace after lifting of lockdown

September 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Property transactions, which had come to almost naught after the enforcement of COVID-induced lockdown a few months ago subsequent to the second wave of the deadly pandemic, now seems to have regained its lost momentum as property owners, buyers and other members of the public are lining up before the Sub-Registrar Offices in city as well as in the district.

The number of people visiting the Sub-Registrar Offices for their work is only increasing by the day. As at 4.30 pm on Friday, Mysuru East Sub-Registrar Office saw 63 property registrations, Mysuru West – 79, Mysuru South – 54 and North – 79 registrations. 

Also, the Sub-Registrar Office at MUDA saw 7 property registrations, Nanjangud – 62, Hunsur – 52, H.D. Kote – 42, K.R. Nagar – 37, Mirle – 19, Periyapatna – 14, Bettadapura – 27, T. Narasipur – 26 and Bannur – 27 property registrations. 

In the pre-Corona days, the Sub-Registrar Offices in city used to record over a hundred property transactions on an average every day. Now with the transactions regaining momentum, the Govt. has begun to get good revenues out of the property registrations in the form of stamp duty, registration fees etc.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Registrar Offices have done away with the token system and have resorted to first-come-first-serve basis, as the token system was found to have several lacunae.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected].com
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching