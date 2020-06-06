Suttur Seer hands over grocery kits

June 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: About 100 grocery kits were symbolically distributed to needy roadside vendors, artists and priests at Suttur Mutt here this morning. Cauvery Kannada Sangha of Association of Kannada Kootas of America (AKKA) and Moolchand Charitable Trust had donated 600 grocery kits of which 100 kits were distributed today.

Each kit contained 1 kg table salt, 1 kg dal, 1 litre cooking oil, 1 kg onion, 250 grams garlic, 100 grams tea powder, 1 kg jaggery, 100 grams turmeric powder, 250 grams sambar powder, 1 kg rava, 100 grams mustard seeds, 100 grams chana dal, 1 detergent soap, 50 grams pepper, 100 grams jeera, 250 grams Kabul channa and 3 kg rice.

Speaking on the occasion, Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said that the district administration is taking all steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and expressed concern that the number of COVID cases were increasing after the lockdown was relaxed. The Seer said that the people should also take precautionary measures and follow lockdown rules.

Nearly 600 grocery kits would be distributed to the needy in the coming days, he said.

Re-opening of schools

To a question on re-opening of schools from July 1, the Seer said that the Government has not issued any order in this regard and added that it was now seeking opinions of parents, education experts and the public and would take a suitable decision.

Continuing, the Swamiji said that if at all the schools reopen on July 1, social distancing has to be maintained and all steps to prevent the spread of the virus must be taken. Schools should take care of the health of students and teachers, he added.

Places of worship

Speaking about the opening of religious places from June 8 (Monday), the Swamiji said that the Government has given permission to open places of worship by taking all precautionary measures. Suttur Mutt will also be opened from Monday but there would be no facilities for the devotees to stay at the Mutt. Prasadam would be packed and given to the devotees, he added.

Suttur Mutt Junior Seer Sri Jayarajendra Swamiji, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary S.P. Manjunath, Medical Education Director Mahesh, internationally renowned violinist Dr. Mysore Manjunath, Moolchand Charitable Trust Trustees Vikas and Mukesh and others were present.