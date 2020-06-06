Financial aid provided to 30 supporting artistes of Kannada Film Industry

June 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar distributed financial aid to comedians and supporting artistes of Kannada film industry, who are facing severe hardship due to lockdown.

At a simple programme organised at the Government Guest House in Nazarbad here yesterday to distribute the financial aid, the District Minister said that the State Government will come in aid of the needy artistes and they need not fear.

Comedian Dingri Nagaraj, who spoke, said hundreds of artistes are facing severe problems due to lockdown but people of Karnataka have helped them by providing grocery kits, financial aid and essential medicines. It has made us happy that now District Minister S.T. Somashekar, Producer Sandesh Nagaraj, Corporator M.V. Ramprasad, leader H.V. Rajeev and industrialist Amaranathraje Urs have come in support of these artistes, he added.

A total of 30 artistes including comedian Dingri Nagaraj, actress Rekha Das, Vaidyanath Biradar, Shankar Ashwath and Mysuru Ramananda were handed over a financial aid of Rs. 8,000 each.

City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, Rural President S.D. Mahendra, Corporator M.V. Ramprasad, MyMUL Director Ashok, BJP leaders C. Sandeep, Somesh, Dharmendra, Advait, Shivu, Ramachandra, Prabhakar and others were present.