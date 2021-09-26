Mysuru Film Institute’s Acting Workshop begins
News

Mysuru Film Institute’s Acting Workshop begins

September 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Basic Acting Workshop, organised by Mysuru Film Institute, affiliated to Nakshatra Foundation Charitable Trust, Ramakrishnanagar, began at the Institute premises in Ramakrishnanagar on Thursday.

Actor and Director Sathish Ponnachi, who is also the Founder of Nakshatra Foundation,                                             conducted the classes on the inaugural day.

A total of 18 members are taking part in the free week-long workshop which will conclude on Sept. 30. The workshop is being held from Sept. 23 everyday between 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm. 

To make the workshop more effective and interactive, the number of participants was kept limited. However, interested persons may contact Mysuru Film Institute to know more about the future workshops and classes, says a press release from the Institute. 

Theatre Director Jeevan Kumar Heggod will be the resource person for today’s (Sept. 26) session.

The workshop will also feature sessions from Director Nataraj Rangayana, thinker Krishnamurthy Chamaram, Director Siddegowda GBS.

For further information on the acting workshop, contact the Institute on Mob: 96864-34095 or 80504-90095.

