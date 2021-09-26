Ramdas launches week-long programme marking Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jayanti
September 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jayanti, KR MLA S.A. Ramdas launched a week-long Antyodaya programme at the park in front of his office at Vidyaranyapuram here yesterday.

The programmes included cattle health check-up, an expo on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Handicraft and other arts programme, distribution of health kits to lactating mothers & children and ‘Matru Bhojana’ with Pourakarmikas.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramdas said that the cattle health check-up camp will benefit cattle owners. Pointing out that Rajasthan has experimented on production of paints from cow dung, he said that it has been planned to manufacture paint in a similar manner at the city’s Mysore Paints and Varnish Ltd. (MPVL) factory, with support from the Union Government. 

Noting that each ‘Go Rakshak’ will be provided Rs. 75,000 to buy cattle, he said that Rs. 25,000 out of this will be in the form of subsidy and the rest Rs. 50,000 in the form of Bank loan. 

Continuing, Ramdas said that a Co-operative Society for women bamboo basket makers will be set up in a fortnight and added that a shed will be built at Channagirikoppalu and Medarakeri in the city for bamboo basket makers, at a cost of Rs. 25 lakh. He further said that measures will be taken for finding international market for bamboo products.

MPVL Chairman N.V. Phaneesh said that the MLA should guide MPVL on the manufacture of paints using cow dung. 

Industrialist Chaya Nanjappa, who spoke, said that the plan for forming a Co-operative Society for cottage industries is a good one. Stressing on the need for finding international markets for all cottage industry products, she said that women will be trained in pickle making. She further said that women should make good use of this opportunity and focus on getting their products packed at CFTRI in city, before they hit the markets.

A documentary on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya was screened and Antyodaya scheme was launched. Ramdas had lunch with Pourakarmikas as part of the launch of ‘Matru Vandana’ scheme.

Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MyMUL President Prasanna, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, KR BJP leaders M. Vadivelu, M.R. Balakrishna, Vaneesh Kumar and Vidya Urs were present.

