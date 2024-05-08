They are back, again!

May 8, 2024

Street vendors return to encroach footpaths around Devaraja Market

Mysore/Mysuru: Just a couple of months after an eviction drive was conducted by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) during which about 1,500 shops cleared from the footpaths of both sides surrounding Sayyaji Rao Road, near Dufferin Clock Tower and K.R. Circle, the street vendors have again occupied the footpaths causing inconvenience to pedestrians.

During the previous drive, MCC Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu had warned the street vendors of consequences on violating orders. However, the vendors seem to have not taken the warning serious as they have returned to set up their shops on the footpaths.

Not only the street vendors, the shop owners have also occupied the footpaths placing advertisement boards and other articles causing problems for the pedestrians.

Even the MCC officials who visit Devaraja Market on a daily basis seem to have neglected the menace. Moreover, the street vendors, taking the advantage of the officials being deputed to election duty, returned to encroach the footpaths from K.R. Hospital to K.R. Circle on Sayyaji Rao Road including the Makkaji Chowk area making it difficult for the pedestrians.

Not only in the Central Business District area, the footpaths encroachments are seen in almost all areas including Chamundipuram, Nazarbad Main Road, Bamboo Bazar Road, Chamaraja Double Road, Shivaji Road in N.R. Mohalla, Temple Road in V.V. Mohalla, Gokulam Main Road, Ashoka Road, B.N. Road, Vishwamanava Double Road and Jodi Basava Road in Kuvempunagar, Ramakrishnanagar, T.K. Layout, Jayalakshmipuram, Vijayanagar 1st, 2nd and 3rd Stages, Bogadi, Hinkal and others, where the footpaths have been occupied by fast food vendors.

What’s more annoying is that a few private vehicle agencies occupy the parking space located near Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry the whole day leaving no space for the general public visiting Dhanvantri Road and Shivarampet to park their vehicles.

Raja Marga becomes a business hub

Sayyaji Rao Road, declared as ‘Raja Marga’ by our District Administration, has become a hub for business for auto consultancy, tailor shops and hotels, which do business of lakhs of rupees on a daily basis.

The officials have turned a blind eye despite complaints being lodged by the general public. Being the home town of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, mismanagement seems to have taken over the administration at MCC.

No end for plastic use

The ban imposed on single use plastic seems to be only on papers as no measures have been taken to implement the same. While Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra had instructed the MCC to strictly impose the ban, the sale of single use plastic still continues in the heart of the city. The raids conducted by MCC officials have no effect on the sale of plastic as it is still sold in the open market.

Will evict them soon: MCC Commissioner

Reacting to Star of Mysore, Dr. N.N. Madhu, Commissioner, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), said: “It has come to my notice about street vendors encroaching the footpaths in front of Dufferin Clock Tower, Sayyaji Rao Road, Old Bank Road and K.R. Circle. Despite warning them not to set up their shops on footpaths, they have continued to violate the instructions. Since all officials were busy with the election duty, we could not attend to the issue. I will instruct the health and environment officers to take up the eviction of encroachments as early as possible.”