Heavy rains expected in Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar today

May 8, 2024

15.5 mm rains in Mysuru district yesterday

Mysore/Mysuru: The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts today.

The Weather Department has also predicted heavy winds at a speed between 30 and 40 kilometres along with heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightnings today. Yesterday morning, Mysuru city received rains from 2 am to 5 am thus cooling the temperature to some extent. Mysuru district has received 15.5 mm rains yesterday.

Taluk-wise rainfall

Mysuru city – 26.7 mm; H.D. Kote – 5.9 mm; Hunsur – 9.9 mm; K.R. Nagar – 1.1 mm; Nanjangud – 42.1 mm; Periyapatna – 0.6 mm; T. Narasipur – 27.3 mm and Saragur – 5.0 mm rainfall was recorded yesterday. But Saligrama taluk in Mysuru district has not received any rains.