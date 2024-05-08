GRS Fantasy Park announces historic Gold Treasure Hunt on Akshaya Tritiya

May 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: GRS Fantasy Park is all set to make history this Akshaya Tritiya by organising a Gold Treasure Hunt. This event offers visitors a unique opportunity to double their excitement. On this auspicious day, visitors can enjoy all the thrilling rides and attractions at GRS Fantasy Park while also standing a chance to win gold coins.

Akshaya Tritiya, a day associated with prosperity and good fortune, is the perfect occasion for a grand event. Visitors to the park on May 10 can participate in a Treasure Hunt that adds extra excitement to their day of fun and adventure. They will have a chance to hunt for real gold coins.

GRS Summer Fest: Visitors can indulge in the park’s three new attractions — Crazy Spin, Double Cycle and Human Gyro thrilling rides, alongside delectable food options and live entertainment. Acrobats from across the nation flock to Mysuru for GRS Summer Carnival, ensuring an exhilarating and enjoyable day for the entire family.

For details on Gold Treasure Hunt and other upcoming events at GRS Fantasy Park, contact Mob: 95900-80808.