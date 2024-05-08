Tiger rescued from passion fruit farm
May 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Close to the heels of an 8-year-old tiger being rescued from the banana plantation of one Sulochana in Malali village at Metikuppe-Antharasanthe Forest Range in H.D. Kote taluk on Saturday, a three-year-old tigress has been successfully rescued from a passion fruit farm in Malali village at Metikuppe-Antharasanthe Forest Range in H.D. Kote on Monday.

The Forest officials and staff of Antharasanthe Range, who rushed to the village following information about a tigress hiding in the passion fruit farm, made sure about the presence of the tigress, informed their higher officials, summoned elephants Mahendra and Bhima to the spot and conducted an operation.

When the tigress was spotted, it was tranquillised by the veterinarian and captured successfully. The health of the tigress was checked and after it was found to be healthy, it was released into the Tiger Reserve Forest.

Nagarahole Tiger Reserve Director Harshakumar Chikkanaragunda guided Metikuppe ACF K.N. Rangaswamy, H.D. Kote ACF Abhishek, Nagarahole Veterinarian Dr. H. Ramesh, Range Forest Officers (RFOs) Bharat Talawar, S.D. Madhu, K.N. Harshith and Pooja Yaligar, Dubare DRFO Ranjan, Antharasanthe Police Sub-Inspector and staff in the operation.

