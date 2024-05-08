Sex Scandal: JD(S) holds protest rally, demands judicial inquiry

May 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Hundreds of JD(S) activists, led by party Core Committee Chairman and MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) and Working President S.R. Mahesh held a massive protest rally against the Congress State Government accusing it of conspiring against JD(S) and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s family, here this morning.

The party workers and leaders, who assembled in front of old KMF Milk Dairy in Siddarthanagar, took out a protest march till the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office where they staged a dharna shouting slogans against the Congress Government.

Addressing the protestors, GTD alleged that the entire episode of releasing the alleged pen drives purportedly belonging to Hassan MP and Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna was a conspiracy against H.D. Deve Gowda’s family and to tarnish the image of JD(S).

“Party leader and Holenarasipur MLA H.D. Revanna has been arrested by Special Investigation Team (SIT) without having any evidence against him in the alleged kidnap of one of the sexual assault victims. Prajwal Revanna has been named in the sex scandal while his identity is yet to be ascertained in the videos that are being circulated,” he added.

Stating that the SIT investigation will not bring out the truth as there have been efforts to twist the entire case, GTD added that only judicial inquiry can bring out the truth.

S.R. Mahesh, who also spoke on the occasion, termed the entire case as the State Government sponsored event with an aim to tarnish the image of H.D. Deve Gowda’s family.

He also said that the claim of kidnapped victim being rescued from a JD(S) leader’s farm house was false and alleged that the SIT was working as per the instructions of the State Government.

MLA G.D. Harish Gowda, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, former MLAs K. Mahadev and M. Ashwin Kumar, JD(S) District President Narasimhaswamy, City President K.T. Cheluvegowda and others took part in the protest.