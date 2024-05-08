Ban feeding pigeons in front of Mysore Palace North Gate    

May 8, 2024

BJP leader R. Raghu writes to DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra seeking action

Mysore/Mysuru: State BJP OBC Morcha President R. Raghu (Kautilya) has demanded for banning the practice of feeding pigeons outside the North Gate of Mysore Palace near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple in city.

In a letter to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Raghu has made several observations, mainly the hundreds of pigeons that roost around the Palace becoming the reason for marring the beauty and stability of Palace structure by building nests.

The statue of Chamaraja Wadiyar X, father of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, facing the North Gate of the Palace and the area around the statue is riddled with waste, which is an insult to the king who has made several historical contributions to the development of erstwhile Mysore Province.

The menace of pigeons is also proving unhealthy for the vendors who have set up make-shift stalls, priests and general public, besides severely inconveniencing pedestrians and vehicular traffic.

In this wake, the District Administration, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage should take action by prohibiting the practice of feeding pigeons by spreading the grains, up to the radius of 2 kms around the magnificent Mysore Palace, the BJP leader has urged in his letter.