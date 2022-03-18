Talk on ‘Ukraine Conflict: Its implications’ tomorrow
March 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Open Forum has organised a a talk on ‘Ukraine Conflict – Its implications’ by Ravi Joshi, Joint Secretary (retd.), Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, at Kalpa Kshetra Auditorium, #581/1, Vijayanagar 4th Stage, 1st Phase, tomorrow (Mar. 19) at 10.30 am.

Ravi Joshi retired after a distinguished service as Joint Secretary at the Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, having served in RAW and the Indian Diplomatic Service. He is an alumnus of Mysore University (Political Science) and JNU, New Delhi.

After passing out of Indian Civil Service, he worked in Indian Ordnance Factories Service before moving to Ministry of Defence as Under Secretary. He later joined the Indian External Intelligence Service, the Research & Analysis Wing and served there for over 25 years. He has had three diplomatic assignments; in the Maldives, Kenya and Austria during which he also served as India’s Alternate Permanent Representative to two UN agencies, the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) in Nairobi, Kenya and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Vienna, Austria.

Since his retirement, he has been a Visiting Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, a pre-eminent Think Tank in New Delhi, which is ranked among the Top 10 in Asia today. He has been contributing regularly on the political affairs of the Maldives, Iran and West Asia to the ORF as well as to several print and online media organisations such as the Economic Times, Deccan Herald, the Quint and the Open Magazine. He was a regular Book Reviewer for the Open Magazine focusing on books dealing with India’s foreign and security policies and on Espionage & Spy craft.

He will share his considerable insider’s views on the Ukrainian Conflict. The meeting is open to all.

For further details, contact Mob: 94498-19536.

