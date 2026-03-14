Talks on Iran War, Strategic Aspects at MOF tomorrow

March 14, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Open Forum (MOF) has organised a talk on the topic ‘The War on Iran – Military Aspects’ by Maj. Gen. S.G. Vombatkere and another talk on ‘Political and Strategic Aspects’ by Ravi Joshi, Retd. Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, on Mar. 15 at 10.30 am at Kalpa Kshetra Auditorium, Vijayanagar 4th Stage, Mysuru.

Maj. Gen. Sudhir Vombatkere (retired) is one of the petitioners who challenged the constitutional validity of the colonial-era sedition law in court. Based in Mysuru, he has been actively involved in campaigning for the protection of city’s environment and heritage including Kukkarahalli Lake and Chamundi Hill.

Ravi Joshi, an alumnus of the University of Mysore and JNU, joined the Indian external intelligence service, the Research & Analysis Wing and served there for over 25 years. During his tenure in R&AW, he has served on several important desks handling China, Pakistan, Russia, Central Asia, Iran and West Asia. Since his retirement he has been a Visiting Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), a pre-eminent Think Tank, in New Delhi. He has been contributing regularly on the political affairs of Maldives, Iran and West Asia to the ORF as well as to several print and online media organisations. The talk is open to all. [Mob: 94498-19536].