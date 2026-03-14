BJP names panel members for MLC polls

March 14, 2026

Bengaluru: Gearing up for the forthcoming Legislative Council polls for 4 Legislative Council seats from Teachers and Graduates Constituencies and By-elections to Davangere (South) and Bagalkot Assembly Constituencies, the BJP has named several party leaders from old Mysuru region as in-charge for these elections.

Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha and former Minister N. Mahesh, who is also the State BJP Vice-President, as members of the in-charge panel for Bagalkot Assembly Segment, while State BJP OBC Morcha Chief Raghu R. Kautilya has been named in the panel that is in-charge of Davangere (South) Assembly Segment. Former Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda has been named as a member of the panel in-charge of South-East Graduates Constituency.