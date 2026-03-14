Philo Fest: Mr. Philomena and Miss Philomena crowned

March 14, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: St. Philomena’s College (Autonomous), Mysuru, recently celebrated its historic Oak Jubilee Philo Fest 2025-2026 at the College Indoor Stadium in Bannimantap.

The day-long event, organised by the Cultural Committee, served as a vibrant showcase of talent, culture and academic community spirit.

The festivities commenced with an inaugural dance performance, followed by the competitive Mr. & Miss Philomena contest. The crown seekers participated in traditional wear, western wear and questionnaire.

Syed Haneef, a student of MBA, was crowned Mr. Philomena and Brinda, a Journalism Post Graduation student, was crowned Miss Philomena during the event. Students also participated in a high-energy group dance competition.

During the event’s intermission, several students were recognised for their achievements in intra-collegiate, inter-college and NCC events.

Akshata Ganesh, a well-known Kannada TV serial actress and a distinguished alumna of the College, was the chief guest.

Sharing the nostalgic memories of her student days, she encouraged the current batch to be bold and maintain a clear mindset to foster confidence.

Renowned choreographer Pruthvi Naik, who was the guest of honour, captivated the audience with a professional dance.

In his Presidential address, Rev. Dr. Lourdu Prasad Joseph, Rector, highlighted the essential role of co-curricular activities in the holistic development of students. The formal programme included the Cultural Committee’s annual report for 2025-2026 by Dr. Poornima Umesh, Cultural Committee Coordinator.

The Committee feted Afnan, a student from Journalism Post Graduation and Parinita, Bachelor of Business Management, for their extraordinary performances in both intra and inter-college events.

College Principal Dr. Ravi J. D. Saldanha, Administrator Rev. Fr. Gnana Pragasam, Assistant to Rector Rev. Fr. S. David Sagayaraj, Vice-Principal (Academics) Prakash Chutino, faculty and students were present.

The Judges were invited from different industries for this celebration. Dinesh Johnson, Philip Charls and Vidu. Sheela Prabha judged the Group Dance event.

Khadar, Azhar and R. Prathiba judged the Mr. Philomena contest while Kavya, Deena Poojari and Moses Leo judged Miss Philomena contest. The celebration concluded with a documentary screening and an energetic Live DJ session by DJ Sharon.