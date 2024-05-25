Graduation Ceremony held at St. Philomena’s College

May 25, 2024

749 students receive degrees

Mysore/Mysuru: St. Philomena’s College, an autonomous institute, held its Graduation Ceremony for the academic year 2023-24 at the College’s indoor stadium recently.

During the event, 525 graduate and 199 post-graduate students received their degree certificates while 25 students were awarded scholarships in various disciplines and languages for their academic achievements.

Dr. D. Anand, Director, College Development Council, University of Mysore, who was the chief guest, delivered the Graduation Day address.

“Graduation is symbolically an occasion to receive a degree certificate, which signifies eligibility and qualification. However, education should not be confined to merely obtaining a degree for job eligibility. Instead, it should build character and capabilities to realise one’s potential and contribute to the community,” he said.

Dr. Anand encouraged students to love themselves and embody the college’s motto of spreading education and knowledge through love. He highlighted the responsibility of students towards society, emphasising the importance of making the community inclusive and worth living for everyone, regardless of their community or nationality.

Further, he stressed that to be successful, one must inherit will, vision and commitment.

Rev. Dr. Bernard Prakash Barnis, Rector; Dr. Ravi J.D. Saldanha, Principal of St. Philomena’s College; Ronald Prakash Kutinha, Vice-Principal (Administration); Nagaraj Urs, Vice-Principal; Thomas Gunasheelan, IQAC Coordinator; Lydia Vandana, Controller of Examinations; and other dignitaries were present.