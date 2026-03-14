Sunandaji to speak on ‘Path to Truth’ in city on Mar. 19

March 14, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Sunandaji, the daughter and disciple of the internationally eminent philosopher Swami A. Parthasarathy, will deliver a Vedanta Talk on the topic ‘Path to Truth’ on Mar. 19 (Thursday) between 6 pm and 7.30 pm at the Vedika Hall of Jagannatha Centre for Art & Culture (JCAC) in Vijayanagar, Mysuru.

Under Swamiji’s guidance, Sunandaji has been studying and researching Vedanta, the ancient philosophy of India, for over three decades.

Dedicating her life to the propagation of Vedanta, Sunandaji has addressed diverse audiences across five continents for over two decades.

Her clear and powerful presentation of ancient wisdom in contemporary thought has enthralled audiences including premier organisations such as Young Presidents’ Organisation, Harvard Business School and Ernst & Young.

Sunandaji is a Trustee of the Vedanta Cultural Foundation, India. The Foundation runs the Vedanta Academy, a unique educational Institution which runs three-year full-time residential courses on Vedanta for students from all over the world and also short-term courses for professionals and young adults.

The philosophy of Vedanta presents universal principles of life and living. These values empower one to face challenges with clarity, attain success and peace. The ultimate purpose of this knowledge is to lead one to spiritual enlightenment.

For enquiry, those interested may WhatsApp: 97314-96528.