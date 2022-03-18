Ranganathittu boatman dies of heart attack

March 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: P. Yogesh (42), a boatman at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Srirangapatna, passed away following a massive heart attack on Mar. 9. He was serving as the boatman since 23 years.

Yogesh, who had taken tourists on a boat ride, brought them back safely to the banks at about 9.45 am. After the tourists alighted from the boat, Yogesh, who complained of severe chest pain, collapsed and breathed his last on the spot, it is learnt.

He leaves behind his wife, two sons and a host of relatives and friends.

Range Forest Officer (RFO) K. Surendra, Deputy RFO Puttamadegowda, Forest Guards Syed Imran, Praveen Jeevaragi, S. Pratap and staff of Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary have condoled the death of Yogesh.