BSP Convention resolves to work towards attaining power in the State

March 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) State Convenor Surendra Singh Kaloria has called upon party workers to strive for bringing the party to power in the State.

He was addressing BSP workers at the Mysuru Divisional Meet of the party organised as part of Party Founder Kanshiram’s 88th birth anniversary, at Maharaja’s College Grounds here on Thursday.

Maintaining that Kanshiram had rejected the BJP’s offer of the post of President of India, Kaloria said that Mayawati, who was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for three times, could not succeed this time due to the conspiracy of ‘Manuwadis.’

Stressing on the need for continuing with the movement launched by the party, he said that ‘Manuwadis’ will be taught a lesson in all the 224 Assembly segments of the State in the polls.

BSP State President M. Krishnamurthy, in his address, said that ‘Manuwadis,’ who form 15 percent of the population, do not believe in Democracy. Contending that the BJP and Congress are like the two faces of the same coin, he alleged that these two parties leave no chances for dividing the BSP.

Accusing ‘Manuwadis’ of depriving power to Bahujans, Krishnamurthy alleged that ‘Manuwadis’ were using EVMs for achieving success in elections. Charging the BJP of having no faith in seeking a transparent referendum, he alleged that the BJP tampered the EVMs to achieve victory in the recently held UP polls.

Former Mysuru Mayor and senior BSP leader Purushotham said that Democracy is facing threat under BJP rule. Announcing that the party would take out a bicycle jatha from Chamarajanagar to Bidar in order to spread awareness on Constitutional rights and privileges, he called upon the partymen to take forward the party from where Kanshiram had left.

Bemoaning that Bahujans do not have burial grounds in 11,000 villages of the State even after decades of independence, he regretted that the rights of Bahujans is being trampled upon by the current rulers.

The Convention passed a few resolutions, which included extension of support to Muslim community in its fight against HC order on Hijab ban, rendering justice to SC/ST communities in respect of reservation in Government service promotions and regularisation of services of all Pourakarmikas across the State, among others.

Party’s Mysuru District President B.R. Puttaswamy presided.

Party office-bearers Dinesh Gautham, Marasandra Muniyappa, M. Gopinath, K.B. Vasu, Zakir Hussain, Nagendra Arakalwadi, H. Mohan Kumar, Gangadhar Bahujan, C. Mahadevaiah, B.H. Chennakeshavamurthy and others were present.