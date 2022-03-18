D-Group personnel to be appointed for deployment at PU Colleges: Minister

March 18, 2022

Bengaluru: Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan said that one thousand D-Group personnel will be appointed for deployment at Government PU Colleges.

Replying to a question by Congress members Shivanand Patil, Akhanda Srinivasmurthy and others during question hour in the State Assembly yesterday, Dr. Ashwathnarayan clarified that the Government has no plans for providing night security at Government Colleges.

Asserting that no new ITI Colleges will be started by the Government as there is no demand, the Minister said that the process of recruitment of 1,250 lecturers is underway. Maintaining that 12,000 Guest Lecturers have already been appointed, he said the fees collected from students will be credited to the bank account of respective Colleges.

Pointing out that seats in most of the 270 ITI Colleges in the State are yet to get filled, he said that admission in ITI Colleges is on the decline.