Seervi Samaj performs Holika Dahan; celebrations with colours today

March 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The pace of life is slowly becoming normal again after nearly two years of the pandemic-induced lockdowns and other curbs. And Holi is one festival everyone is looking forward to after the stifling hiatus. That also goes for the members of Seervi Samaj in Mysuru city who celebrated the Festival of Colours keeping all safety protocols in mind.

While the celebrations were grand yesterday, the revelry is expected to peak today, Mar. 18 at Sri Aai Mataji Temple on KRS Road. The celebrations have been initiated by the Seervi Samaj of Mysuru and members of the community, dressed in their traditional attire from Rajasthan, are flocking to the temple to celebrate.

Holi is one of the most famous festivals of India. The festival majorly involves Holika Dahan (bonfire) on the first night, followed by a festival of colours on the next day. However, different regions of India celebrate this splendid festival differently.

Although the festival originated in North India and is still widely celebrated there as a religious festival, it has been adopted in many places in South India also, like in Mysuru.

Holi is best known for the powder that revellers throw on each other, leaving festival-goers coated in colour by the end of the day. Holika Dahan takes place the night before Rangwali Holi. Wood and dung-cakes are burned in a symbolic pyre to signify good defeating evil.

The next day, people gather in public spaces and take part in Rangwali Holi. This is a raucous affair where people chase each other around, throwing handfuls of coloured powders (known as gulal) at one another, while getting drenched in water.

Yesterday, the Holika Dahan was opened by M. Chandrashekar, former President of Kannada Sahitya Parishat.

The members of Seervi Samaj have been celebrating the festival of colours in Mysuru since 35 years at Sri Aai Mataji Temple, said Samaj President M.R. Choudury.

After the Holika Dahan, members of the community danced around the fire and sang devotional hymns.

Added to the festive spirit was a special dhol team (drummers) from Rajasthan who were specially flown to Mysuru for the occasion.

Seervi Samaj Founder Suraram Solanki, Secretary Subhash Kaag, Joint Secretary Gudad Ram, Vice-President Prabhuram Pawar and other leaders were present. A large number of women and children participated in the event that extended till late night.