Waqf Board claims: MP visits M.K. Hostel

April 29, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar visited the M.K. Hostel premises on Saturday after the Karnataka State Waqf Board issued a notice concerning the historic Narayana Shettar Dharma Students’ Home on Vinoba Road.

The century-old heritage property, currently managed by the Vaanika Rathnam Kadabam Mannar Krishnaiah Shetty Trust, functions as the M.K. Hostel.

The official notice, affixed to the M.K. Hostel, claims that the building is situated on Waqf property known as Bismillah Shah Khadri Makaan and alleges that the site has been encroached upon.

The notice further asserts the existence of a ‘tomb’ near the hostel, a claim that has sparked outrage among the hostel’s residents and the public.

During his inspection, the MP interacted with Trust members and examined key documents related to the property, including original ownership records, property tax receipts and proof of its current use.

Acquired 109 years ago, the site remains a vital part of local heritage, housing a hostel run by the community Trust. Stressing the need to protect the property, Yaduveer recommended submitting a formal written response to the notice.

He also spoke with the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner over phone, urging a detailed review of the documents and prompt action to secure the property.