Activists oppose KPTCL’s tree removal plan for power infra

April 29, 2025

Mysuru: The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has proposed installing new electricity poles along Mysuru’s Dattagalli route, a plan that would require cutting down of 195 trees near Mangala Sangama Kalyana Mantapa.

In response, activists from Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) submitted a petition on Monday to prevent the tree felling.

MGP Coordinator D.V. Dayanand Sagar, along with members Shobha Sambashivan, environmentalist Bhanu Mohan and their team, met KPTCL Superintending Engineer Ramesh. They urged the Corporation to explore alternatives that would preserve the trees while still meeting the power supply requirements.

According to Dayanand Sagar, letters have been sent to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and the Forest Department recommending alternative solutions.

Both departments have reportedly given verbal assurances that a public meeting will be convened to discuss the matter, and no trees will be cut until then.

Environmentalists have suggested using modern cable technologies as a solution. Bhanu Mohan stated that such methods would allow KPTCL to erect the necessary poles without harming the mature trees, a solution that activists would support.