Cinerama-2025, National-level Short Film Festival held at Amrita

April 29, 2025

Young film-makers must explore new and innovative platforms to exhibit films: T.N. Seetharam

Mysuru: “Cinema is not just a mirror, it is one’s own and society’s reflection. Telling stories that carry social concern will resonate more deeply with the audience,” opined T.N. Seetharam, Veteran Director, Writer and Actor.

He was speaking after inaugurating Cinerama-2025, a National-level Short Film Festival organised by the Department of Visual Communication, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Mysuru campus, recently at its premises in Bogadi II Stage. Seetharam addressed the challenges faced by the film industry and urged budding filmmakers to adapt to the changing times.

“The number of film-goers going to theatres is decreasing. Now is the time to think of alternative mode to reach the audience,” he emphasised and advised young film-makers to explore new and innovative platforms to exhibit their films.

“Rather than waiting for traditional avenues, find your own alternative to reach audiences. The story that touches the heart is what makes the best film,” he remarked. He compared short films to poetry, just as feature films likened to novels.

Seetharam also touched upon the growing presence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in creative industries. While acknowledging its role in ideation, he cautioned against over-dependence on technology. “AI can assist, but it cannot replace the depth of human emotions that cinema demands,” he said.

Brahmachari Anantaananda Chaitanya, Director, Mysuru Campus; Brahmachari Muktidamrta Chaitanya, Correspondent, Mysuru Campus; Prof. G. Ravindranath, Principal, Amrita, Mysuru; Dr. Moulya Baladi, Chairperson, Department of Visual Communication and others were present on the occasion.

Actress Milana Nagaraj presenting Best Short Film Award (1st Place) to Parag Pradip Sawant for his Marathi film ‘Where We Lived,’ during the valedictory along with Amrita Mysuru Principal Prof. G. Ravindranath.

Actress Milana Nagaraj gives away Awards

Cinerama – 2025 concluded successfully with actress Milana Nagaraj, who was the chief guest, giving away awards to winners in various categories at the valedictory function.

In her address, Milana Nagaraj stated that it is very difficult to find good writers in the film industry, which is constantly in search of creative talent. She emphasised that film-makers should make use of platforms like Cinerama to showcase their creativity. With opportunities now emerging from various platforms, she urged aspiring film-makers to take full advantage of them.

The festival featured screening of top shortlisted films, which garnered an overwhelming response from budding film-makers across India, with around 70 entries from different institutions and Universities. Prizes for the participants included certificates, mementos and cash awards worth over 1 lakh rupees.

C.R. Hanumanth of DRC Cinemas; Prof. G. Ravindranath, Principal; Br. Anantaananda Chaitanya, Director, Amrita Mysuru; Br. Muktidamrta Chaitanya, Correspondent, Amrita Mysuru; Dr. Moulya Baladi, Chairperson, Department of Visual Communication and others were present.

A group photo of award winners of ‘Cinerama-2025’ National-level Short Film Festival held at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Mysuru campus, on Apr. 3 with the dignitaries.

Award winners

Best Short Film: 1st place – Parag Pradip Sawant — Where We Lived (Marathi); 2nd – Ragu Aarav — Hinde Gaali Munde Matthe (Kannada); 3rd – Nikhil Rajendra Shinde — Dump Yard (Marathi); Best Editor and Best Director: Parag Pradip Sawant — Where We Lived (Marathi).

Best Cinematographer: B.S. Achyuth — Hinde Gaali Munde Matthe (Kannada).

Best Performer: Sandhya Arakere, Hinde Gaali Munde Matthe (Kannada); Best Screenplay: Sriimani — Yamak (Kannada).

60-hour film-making challenge awards

Best Short Film: First place – Suthan Dileep — Lakumi (Kannada); Second place – Archana S. Bhat — Vishpala (Kannada); Third place: Krishna Ranganathan — 4.3.25 (English)

Separate categories of Amrita Awards were presented to students of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Mysuru, to encourage and maintain the spirit of film-making.