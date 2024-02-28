UoM to confer Honorary Doctorates on S.M. Krishna, T.N. Seetharam

February 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: At the 104th Convocation of University of Mysore (UoM) scheduled on March 3, the University will confer Honorary Doctorates on veteran politician and former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, who was also the Maharashtra Governor and External Affairs Minister, and prominent Kannada film and TV serial director, actor and screenwriter T.N. Seetharam.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of the University, will preside over the event and retired Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (Bengaluru) Dr. C.N. Manjunath will deliver the Convocation Address.

Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, who is also the Pro-Chancellor of UoM, will be present.

In 2023, Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna popular as S.M Krishna was conferred with Padma Vibhushan — the second-highest civilian award of the country, in the public affairs category.

Sources informed Star of Mysore this morning that the University Syndicate has resolved to bestow Honorary Doctorates upon S.M. Krishna in recognition of his good governance and significant contributions to Karnataka and the Mysuru region. An official announcement regarding the conferment of these Honorary Doctorates is expected soon.

According to sources, the University had initially decided to confer an Honorary Doctorate upon Krishna during the last Convocation. However, due to political considerations and the State being on the verge of Assembly elections at the time, this decision was put on hold. Subsequently, his name was once again recommended to the UoM Syndicate this time, which has now accepted the proposal.

Karnataka on global map

Karnataka became a flagship of development in the fields of Information Technology (IT) and Biotechnology (BT) in India under Krishna. S.M. Krishna’s leadership was instrumental in advancing Karnataka’s initiatives in IT, BT, infrastructure including power, water supply, roads, agriculture, housing, and numerous other critical sectors.

Four-lane highway

Before the construction of 10-lane Expressway connecting Mysuru and Bengaluru, it was under S.M. Krishna’s Government that the four-lane highway linking the two cities was built. Under his leadership, hurdles obstructing the development of Tier-II and Tier-III cities like Mysuru were swiftly addressed. As a result of Krishna’s concerted efforts, the Infosys Global Training Centre was established at Hebbal in Mysuru.

Ring Road

In Mysuru, S.M. Krishna introduced the concept of a Ring Road, foreseeing the city’s potential for significant growth with the advent of software companies. Subsequently, his vision materialised, leading to construction of 43-km Ring Road in Mysuru, which has since played a crucial role in facilitating smoother transportation and city’s development.

T.N. Seetharam’s cultural contributions recognised

The University of Mysore will also confer Honorary Doctorate on noted Director and screenwriter T.N. Seetharam. Also known as Gauribidanur Seetharam, he is a prominent figure in the Kannada film and television industry. His repertoire includes plays, movies, and highly acclaimed television series that have garnered a massive following.

His association with the legendary director Puttana Kanagal paved the way for his early career, during which he contributed scripts to Kanagal’s movies. Seetharam also showcased his acting skills in several films, gaining recognition in the industry.

However, it was his foray into television direction, particularly with Doordarshan, that brought him widespread fame. He has directed many Kannada serials like ‘Mayamruga’ known for realistic portrayal of life, earning him immense praise and even saw a release in DVD format, a first for a Kannada serial.

Seetharam also directed iconic serials such as ‘Manvantara’ and ‘Muktha’. Known for his versatile talent, Seetharam often assumes roles in his own serials, notably portraying the character of a lawyer who champions the cause of the downtrodden.