Survey of Guarantee Schemes begins

February 28, 2024

Over 3,000 MCC officers, staff go door-to-door to collect opinion of beneficiaries; Public service hit at MCC

Mysore/Mysuru: A survey has been launched in the district today to assess whether the benefits of Congress-led State Government’s five Guarantee Schemes is reaching the people.

The enumerators will go door-to-door to collect the opinion of beneficiaries, as part of a State-wide exercise, that assumes significance ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections that may be held anytime between April-May 2024.

In all, over 3,000 staff have been involved in the task including Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and nine taluk limits in the district, with a deadline of one week to complete the survey.

Following a notification issued by the State Government on Feb. 20 with regard to the survey, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff issued a circular on Feb. 26 directing the officers and staff of all the nine MCC Zonal Offices to buckle up for the task.

A 10-member ward-wise team of Officers and staff led by Revenue Officer (RO), totalling 650, will visit the households in each of the 65 wards of MCC and upload the feedback on the exclusive format of a software link dispatched to the cell phone of enumerating staff.

The team also includes Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer, Work Inspector, Tax Collector, Meter Reader, Bill Collector and Computer Operators.

Child Development Planning Officer (CDPO) and Anganwadi workers have been deputed for zone-wise supervision of the task, taking the total number of survey staff to about 800 in MCC limits alone.

While Zonal Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Development Officers will be supervising the teams, Additional Commissioner of MCC S. Kusumakumari will overview the survey and dispatch a daily report to the Government.

Prior to the survey, the Officers and staff deputed to the task were given a briefing and training by their Supervisory Officers on do’s and don’ts related to the survey at MCC Office yesterday.

Accordingly, at Taluk-level too, with the district having nine taluks — Mysuru, Nanjangud, T. Narasipur, H.D. Kote, Saragur, Periyapatna, Hunsur, K.R. Nagar and Saligrama — several teams have been formed at Town Municipal Council (TMC) and Gram Panchayat (GP) limits to carry out the survey.

Congress party that romped home with a pyrrhic victory in May 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections winning 134 seats, is looking to repeat the victory in the forthcoming Parliamentary election too on the guarantee plank. Hence, the survey has been initiated to coin the rhetoric for a public campaigning during the hustings, to keep the people’s mood in favour of the party intact.

Five pre-poll Guarantee Schemes that were implemented are Shakti, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi and Yuva Nidhi.

Public service hit at MCC

Following the survey of guarantees, the public service at MCC Main Office and Zonal Offices have been largely affected. With majority of the staff deputed on survey duty, the services related to registration of births and deaths, issue of khata, revenue collection among other services have been affected, it is said.