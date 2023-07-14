MCC distributes Rs. 10,000 financial aid cheques to artistes

July 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) yesterday re-launched its financial assistance scheme covering artistes with Mayor Shivakumar distributing cheques of Rs.10,000 each to 254 artistes of the city at a programme held at Town Hall here.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivakumar said that a total of 254 artistes, who have continuously engaged themselves in different art forms are being given financial assistance. While 144 of them are distributed cheques, 110 other artistes, most of whom are seniors, will be credited money to their bank accounts through RTGS.

Stating that the scheme was started in 2012-13 when he (Shivakumar) headed the MCC Finance Standing Committee, the Mayor said that the scheme was however stopped after some time due to several reasons. But now, the scheme has been re-launched and funds has been earmarked in the Budget for continuance of the scheme.

Pointing out that Rs.25 lakh has been set aside for the scheme, he opined that the people and the society should support and patronise artistes.

The Mayor symbolically distributed cheques to artistes M.N. Yadugiri, Indrani, Vasantha Krishna, Satyavathi, Ramappa, Guruswamy and Veerabhadraswamy.

Finance Standing Committee Chairman R. Nagaraj presided. Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa Yogesh, MCC Additional Commissioner M.G. Roopa, Accounts Standing Committee Chairman V. Ramesh, Town Planning Standing Committee Chairperson H.M. Shanthakumari, Corporators M.V. Ramprasad, B.V. Manjunath and others were present on the occasion.