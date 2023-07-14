Moving electric scooter catches fire, explodes

July 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The rider of an electric scooter had a miraculous escape after the electric vehicle which he was riding caught fire and exploded near Kote Maramma Temple near Gun House yesterday night.

One Basavaraju, a resident of Gundlupet, who is working at a printing press near Ramaswamy Circle on Chamaraja Double Road, was proceeding on the electric scooter towards Hardinge Circle.

When he was near Kote Maramma Temple near Gun House, a few motorists who were passing by, alerted him about the fire in the scooter. Basavaraju immediately stopped the scooter and ran to a safe distance.

Soon, fire engulfed the scooter and within seconds, the battery of the scooter exploded and the scooter was reduced to ashes.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP-Traffic) Prashuramappa, Devaraja Traffic Sub-Inspector M.S. Bandi and staff, who rushed to the spot, diverted traffic for the safety of motorists.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel from Saraswathipuram Fire Station also reached the spot and began their operation to douse the fire. But the scooter was charred by then. Ningaraju, the owner of the printing press had bought the electrical scooter two years ago.

Be careful while riding e-scooters

Meanwhile, ACP (Traffic) Prashuramappa has cautioned those having e-scooters to be careful while riding them.

He said that the e-scooter, a person was riding has been destroyed in a fire and added that the e-scooter was bought two years ago.

He has urged the public to get the batteries of their e-scooters checked regularly and give importance to safety.