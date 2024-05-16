Clean storm water drains to prevent city flooding

May 16, 2024

MGP seeks formation of Ward Sabhas; submits memorandum to MCC Commissioner

Mysore/Mysuru: With heavy rains lashing the city over the past few days, Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) has urged the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to undertake a comprehensive cleaning of storm water drains and Raja Kaluves throughout the urban area to facilitate unimpeded drainage of rainwater.

Presenting their appeal in a memorandum submitted to MCC Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra at the MCC’s Main Office on Sayyaji Rao Road on May 13, the MGP highlighted accumulation of silt and other wastes in storm water drains and Raja Kaluves.

Silt and waste accumulation hampers smooth flow of rainwater resulting in flooding, particularly in low-lying zones.

The memorandum emphasised the imperative for the MCC to anticipate potential natural calamities in the coming days pro-actively.

Meanwhile, members of Ward Samithi Balaga, who met MCC Commissioner Dr. N.N. Madhu and Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, also apprised them about forming Ward Sabhas to which the DC told them that it was not possible at the moment and informed them that their proposal will be taken up after the Model Code of Conduct comes to an end.

MGP Founding-President Bhamy V. Shenoy, members Malavika, S. Shobana and Venkatesh Kharidi, Arun Kumar Shettar of Ramakrishnanagar Residents Association and S.K. Dinesh of Yadavagiri Residents Association and others were present.