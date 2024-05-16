Inflow into KRS Dam up by 1,771 cusecs

May 16, 2024

Srirangapatna: With substantial rainfall in Kodagu district over the past few days, the inflow into the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district has increased. As of today morning, the water level of the Dam has reached the 80-ft mark.

The maximum capacity of the dam is 124.80 feet. In terms of Thousand Million Cubic Feet (tmcft), the Dam has a maximum capacity of 49.452 tmcft, while today’s recorded capacity stands at 10.785 tmcft. The live capacity of the Dam currently stands at 2.406 tmcft.

Today, an inflow of 1,771 cusecs was recorded, while the outflow, including water supply, was at 153 cusecs.

For the past week, rainfall has been widespread across Kodagu, Mysuru and Mandya regions. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that this precipitation will persist for another week. A yellow alert has been issued for several districts due to the anticipation of heavy rainfall.

Furthermore, owing to the rain in Kodagu, approximately 1,771 cusecs of water is flowing into the KRS Reservoir. This news has brought joy to the farming community.

After a hiatus of four months, the KRS Reservoir has seen a significant influx of water, thanks to the rains in Kodagu. On Tuesday alone, 802 cusecs of water flowed into KRS Dam. This marks the first inflow recorded since Jan. 14 this year. Kodagu, Mysuru and Mandya districts have been receiving rainfall in recent days. Cauvery River, which had dried in many areas, is now active and water is flowing.

Last week, the inflow to the river was 50 to 100 cusecs. However, owing to continuous rains, the inflow has surged from 802 cusecs to 1,771 cusecs, marking a significant increase.

According to a report from the IMD, Karnataka has experienced favourable rainfall over the past week, with expectations of further increases in the days ahead.