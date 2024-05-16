Serial accident near Hunsur

May 16, 2024

Biker killed, two buses, two cars damaged; a few escape with minor injuries

Hunsur: A two-wheeler rider was killed on the spot while a few sustained minor injuries in a serial accident near Nagamangala Gate close to Arasu Kallalli here yesterday. Two KSRTC buses and two cars have been damaged in the incident.

The deceased two-wheeler rider has been identified as K.M. Umesh, a resident of Kamaravahalli village in Yelwal hobli. Umesh, who had gone to Attiguppe village in Hunsur taluk, was returning on his bike (KA-09-HK-2037) when he rammed into the KSRTC bus which was proceeding towards Periyapatna from Hunsur side.

It is learnt that the KSRTC bus driver, who saw the speeding bike, applied the brakes suddenly. But still, Umesh reportedly rammed the bike into the bus resulting in Umesh sustaining serious head injuries and breathing his last on the spot.

As the KSRTC bus driver applied the brakes suddenly, a Toyota Innvova SUV which was coming behind the bus hit the bus. A Benz car, which was following the Innova SUV rammed into the SUV and another KSRTC bus which was behind the Benz car rammed into the car resulting in two KSRTC buses, Toyota Innova SUV and the Benz car sustaining damages. The occupants of the two buses, SUV and the car have also sustained minor injuries in the accident. Hunsur Rural Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.