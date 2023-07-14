Chennai’s Theatre Nisha to present two English plays in Mysuru

July 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Theatre Nisha, Chennai, is presenting two English plays in Mysuru this weekend — July 15 and 16.

The play ‘Margazhi’ will be staged at Kirurangamandira (Mini Theatre) in Kalamandira on July 15 at 6.30 pm. Another play ‘Sordid’ (Winner of The Hindu Playwright Award 2019) will be staged at Natana Rangashale (Natana School of Theatre Arts) in Ramakrishnanagar on July 16 at 6.30 pm.

Both the plays are directed by V. Balakrishnan, an alumnus of Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts (New Delhi) and the National School of Drama (New Delhi). He is the Founder and Artistic Director of Chennai-based Theatre Nisha.

Theatre Nisha believes in the power of theatre to make a difference in the lives of people. The company produces plays and conducts workshops and training sessions for actors, teachers, students and corporates. Theatre Nisha has produced over 130 plays in 22 years and worked with over 70 schools and organisations towards this endeavour. The company has performed in over 20 regional, national and international theatre festivals.

A scene from the play ‘Sordid’

About the plays

Margazhi (Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes) traces the life of a Bharatanatyam dancer and the turmoil of the exploitative culture that dictates the quest for dancers to achieve awards, accolades, scholarships and worthy stages to perform on.

Vaidehi, an accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer, realises that her accomplishments and hard work are not enough to enter the big league. She faces the conundrum of striking a deal for what she rightly deserves against being relegated to oblivion like many other dancers like her in the past.

For online tickets, log on to: https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/margazhi/ET00364017

Sordid (Duration: 1 hour 15 minutes) explores the dynamics of being water-wives in water parched India. Tukaram, a farmer and his three wives, of whom only the first has conjugal rights, strive to survive in tumultuous circumstances.

While the youngest wife Kali excels in farming, she has to take over the back-breaking work of fetching water from fifteen miles away, as that is the only way she can guarantee her food and a roof over her head. As she embarks to fetch water, she realises that the water comes at a cost, the cost of her dignity.

For online tickets, log on to: https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/sordid/ET00364016