Violence in Manipur: SDPI, Christian Association members stage candle light stir in city

July 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Condemning the attack on Christians at Manipur, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) along with members of Chraisthara Pragathipara Samsthe (Christian Association) staged a candle light protest in city last evening.

The protesters, who gathered at the Circle in front of St. Philomena’s Church, raised slogans against the State Government of Manipur and the Central Government for their failure to maintain peace and order even after three months of violence, exacerbated by racial killings and attacks on houses and churches.

According to a report submitted by Manipur Government to Supreme Court, ‘So far, 142 people have been killed and over 50,000 people have taken refuge at relief camps. A total of 5,995 First Information Reports (FIR) have been filed and 5,053 cases related to arson have been booked. Despite such racial killings in a big way, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going on foreign tours, without visiting violence-hit Manipur,’ the protesters alleged.

State President of SDPI Abdul Majeed alleged that hatred is being spread across the country only for political gains. The communal clashes that erupted on May 3 in Manipur are going on unabated, with 240 churches and 17 temples destroyed, pushing many to streets.

National Secretary of SDPI Alphonse Franco said, “The situation is such that we have to search for ‘ache din’ being harped by PM Modi. The Central Government that should be for the people in a democratic system is only for the sake of BJP. The voters of Karnataka, who have already taught a lesson to BJP, will also be teaching a fitting lesson in LS elections.”

SDPI District President Rafath Khan, General Secretary Shafi, Vice-President S. Swamy, Chraisthara Pragathipara Samsthe President Jnanaprakash and others were present.