CM assures action after forensic lab report

February 28, 2024

Bengaluru/Mysuru: Reacting on the issue of pro-Pakistan slogan, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said this morning in Bengaluru that serious action would be taken if it’s found true that ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan was raised after the Rajya Sabha election results were declared.

“It is not only an allegation by the BJP, it is also an allegation by the media,” he said, referring to the charge that the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan was heard after Syed Nasir Hussain, was declared the winner. We have sent the voice report to the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory). When the report comes, if it’s true that somebody has made a slogan that ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, such a person will be punished seriously,” the CM said.

A senior Police official said that they were collecting multiple video recordings of the celebrations of the Congress workers and they will be subjected to forensic examination to check the veracity of the claims. “We have obtained the video and are analysing it,” Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda told reporters.

Vijayendra lashes out at Congress

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra said that such sloganeering is a product of Congress party’s venomous policies of pampering anti-nationals in the country. “Those who are supporting Hussain must be pro-Pakistanis and pro-Pakistani terrorists. They must have thought that they could raise such slogans as they feel that Congress is there to protect them. The State government must take immediate steps to arrest these people without wasting any time,” he said.

He further added that the BJP will soon launch a Statewide campaign – Congressigare Vidhana Soudha Bittu Tolagi (Congress must leave Vidhana Soudha).