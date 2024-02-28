Echo of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans at Vidhana Soudha after RS elections: Statewide protests erupt

February 28, 2024

Pandemonium in Assembly, Council

Voice samples sent to Forensic Science Lab; action after authentication: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru/Mysuru: High drama unfolded in Karnataka this morning as the BJP accused certain members of the Congress party of chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans at the Vidhana Soudha yesterday following the election of Syed Nasir Hussain as a Rajya Sabha (RS) member.

Protests erupted across the State, including at the Legislative Assembly, Legislative Council and the State Capital of Bengaluru, as well as in Mysuru. The Bengaluru Police took suo motu action and registered an FIR against an unidentified individual for raising the controversial slogan. Additionally, the BJP lodged a complaint at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station and members of the party staged a protest outside the Police Station premises this morning.

The ruling Congress won three seats and the BJP one in the Rajya Sabha elections, which were marred by cross-voting in a setback to the saffron party. BJP leaders demanded the dismissal of the Congress-led State Government and said that a State-wide campaign would be launched. A purported video of the incident went viral on the social media, sparking outrage.

The BJP’s complaint said that after the Returning Officer declared that Hussain was elected to the RS, at around 7 pm, his supporters, who had gathered at the premises of Vidhana Soudha “at the instance of Hussain, suddenly shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in a loud manner while cheering for Hussain.”

Over 50 members of Mysuru BJP Yuva Morcha marched from Shivarampet to the Congress Office in city to protest what they perceived as anti-national activities by the Congress. The BJP activists carried posters of Syed Nasir Hussain and defaced them to express their anger.

However, Police intervened and prevented them from advancing beyond Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle, subsequently arresting them. The protesters were released at the CAR Grounds. Security was tightened at the Congress Office.

Picture shows BJP leaders staging a protest in Mysuru.

Adjourned

The ongoing Legislative Assembly session was rocked by the issue, causing chaos and uproar. Opposition leader R. Ashok raised the matter in the Assembly, accusing the Congress Government of permitting such slogans to be chanted, which led to further disturbances in the Legislative Council. Speakers of both the Assembly and Council adjourned the House for some time.

The BJP MLAs walked to the Vidhana Soudha holding the national flag and raised slogans against the Congress government. They said the BJP and JD(S) will raise this issue in the Assembly session and meet the Governor as well.

Amidst the commotion in the Council, Abdul Jabbar and Ravikumar engaged in a heated exchange. Ravikumar accused Congress member Abdul Jabbar of making contradictory statements and addressing him disrespectfully. He demanded an explanation and insisted on Abdul Jabbar’s apology.

In the midst of the confrontation, Ravikumar, visibly angered, approached the Well of the House, expressing his discontent with Jabbar’s behaviour and emphasising that it was unacceptable for him to speak out of turn and address Opposition leaders disrespectfully. As tensions escalated, BJP members stormed the Council Well, resulting in a confrontation. Despite the intervention of marshals to restore order, the chaos persisted.