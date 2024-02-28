Lok Sabha Elections-2024: JD(S) leader Sa. Ra. Mahesh bats for Prathap Simha

February 28, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: JD(S) leader and former Minister Sa. Ra. Mahesh came out clear in respect of the candidate for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls from the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency, in the city, this morning.

Mahesh, who was in the Pathrakarthara Bhavan to address media persons on AKKA Sammelana to be held in USA during September, was asked about the upcoming LS polls when the former Minister said that he was currently not in a good physical, mental and financial state to contest any poll.

“Maybe JD(S) State President and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy wanted me to contest in the interest of the party, but I have clearly communicated my decision not to contest the polls. Moreover, BJP MP Prathap Simha has done well in the past 10 years and I am not an aspirant for the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

When asked about his meetings with BJP leaders, Mahesh said that he had close associations with the BJP for more than three decades and added that it was not a matter to be politicised and that former CM Kumaraswamy was his leader.

Stating that the Congress party should be rooted out from the State and country, former Minister Sa. Ra. Mahesh said, “We have a goal to achieve and that is to ensure Narendra Modi’s return again as Prime Minister of the country and later to see the return of H.D. Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister of the State.”