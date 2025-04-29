Pedalling Through History: Cycle Expedition Traces Mysuru’s Art Deco Legacy

April 29, 2025

Mysuru: In a celebration of the city’s rich architectural heritage, the Mysore School of Architecture (MSA) and Mysore School of Design, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Mysuru Chapter, hosted a unique Art Deco Cycle Expedition on Saturday.

The event, aimed at introducing Mysuru’s Art Deco treasures to the public, saw enthusiastic participation from architecture professionals, students and heritage enthusiasts.

The cycling tour was led by noted conservation architect Ravi Gundurao, who guided participants through a curated route highlighting Mysuru’s lesser-known Art Deco buildings. The expedition kicked off from the City Railway Station, where Gundurao provided an overview of architectural styles, gradually focusing on the emergence of Art Deco. Participants were introduced to the Station’s distinctive blend of traditional design with subtle Art Deco elements, most notably in the iconic Clock Tower.

Art Deco, a style that flourished globally in the 1920s and 1930s after World War I, is characterised by geometric forms, bold colours, luxurious materials and stylized motifs like sunbursts and fountains. In India, the style arrived in the 1930s, often merging Western modernity with Indian cultural motifs, creating a unique architectural vocabulary.

The expedition next visited the South Western Railway Office, where Gundurao explained the use of narrow corridors, colonnades and Art Deco touches such as stylized capitals and curved façades — features that lend the massive structure a unique charm. Participants also explored old hotels along Dhanvantri Road, where the defining curves, parapets and symmetrical window designs of Art Deco were evident. The tour highlighted the significant role of Art Deco in cinema architecture, visiting landmarks such as Chamundeshwari, Prabha, Opera, Olympia, Gayathri, Lakshmi, Shanatala and Padma theatres — all designed in the characteristic style of the period.

The Mysore Co-operative Bank and several historic residences within a five-kilometre radius of Mysore Palace were also part of the trail. Cyclists admired features such as curved façades, vertical fins, streamlined stair towers and signature sunburst-patterned metal railings.

On Shivarampet Road, participants received insights into the traditional mixed-use urban fabric, where commercial activities thrived on the ground floor while families lived above. Gundurao also expressed concern over the ongoing loss of many Art Deco structures due to rapid urban development. The journey concluded at Chikka Gadiyara, with participants expressing their satisfaction at having discovered new facets of Mysuru’s architectural legacy.

Dr. Champa, Director and Dean of MSA, thanked the participants and announced the next event in the Art Deco series — a Photography Exhibition and Panel Discussion to be held on May 9 and 10, 2025 at Heritage House, Saraswathipuram, Mysuru. The exhibition will be open from 10 am to 7 pm on both days for all the citizens.

Artists, students, professionals and heritage enthusiasts are invited to submit photographs focused on ‘Art Deco’ by May 4, 2025 to [email protected]

For information, interested individuals may contact Mob: 93644-12893 or visit https://msa.edu.in