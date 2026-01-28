Empathy Drive held to make Bogadi Road safer and accessible

January 28, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Greenpeace India, a Bengaluru-based NGO, in association with Mysore School of Architecture (MSA), held a Public Feedback Board and an Empathy Drive as part of Bogadi Road Re-design under the ‘Mysuru Rising’ Campaign by engaging directly with street users and motorists to create awareness on supporting people with disabilities to safely navigate the crossing near All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) junction on Bogadi Main Road in city this morning.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Greenpeace campaigner Selomi Garnaik said that the initiative aimed at creating awareness on road safety and to seek public feedback on redesigning Bogadi Road to make it safer, inclusive and accessible.

“Students of Mysore School of Architecture have presented a new design for Bogadi Road, as it is accessed by people with disabilities. The design was displayed to the people to seek their feedback. The volunteers also helped people with disabilities and their parents to safely navigate the crossings through the drive,” she added.

Greenpeace India also conducted a similar campaign on Bogadi Road between 3 pm and 5 pm where volunteers were seen holding placards with road safety messages and urging people to follow traffic rules for the benefit of pedestrians and specially-abled.

A stakeholder workshop was recently held to discuss ways to make Bogadi Junction safer, more walkable and accessible for all users. The workshop brought together institutions, disability rights groups, caregivers, vendors and residents.

Organised under the ‘Mysuru Rising’ Campaign by Greenpeace India in partnership with Mysuru School of Architecture, the event was held at AIISH.

The discussions were guided by a people-first approach to urban planning, which views streets as shared public spaces meant for everyday life, care and movement, rather than merely as traffic corridors.

Design proposals

Architecture students presented design proposals and these were reviewed and refined based on feedback from community members and regular street users.

The focus was on addressing urban accessibility concerns and ensuring that streets serve persons with disabilities, students, elderly pedestrians and daily commuters with safety and dignity.

Citizen groups and residents pointed out that Bogadi Road is a key arterial stretch connecting major educational institutions such as AIISH, the Regional Institute of Education (RIE) and JSS institutions.

However, they said the road currently faces several challenges, including unsafe pedestrian crossings, damaged footpaths, traffic congestion and lack of universal accessibility.

Road audit

Following an initial workshop held in December 2025, Greenpeace India facilitated a community-led accessibility audit at the AIISH Junction on Bogadi Road.

The audit, led by MSA architecture students, involved interactions with caregivers, persons with disabilities and local users, allowing lived experiences to inform design responses.

Urban public space practitioner Deepak Srinivasan said the initiative had enabled residents to collectively reimagine an inclusive and fully accessible Mysuru.

He added that at least eight more such ‘Imaginarium’ sessions are planned to remain aligned with public aspirations.