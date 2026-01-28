Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash

January 28, 2026

Maharashtra Dy.CM, four others were flying to Baramati from Mumbai

Mumbai: Maharashtra Dy.CM Ajit Pawar and 4 others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune this morning.

Aircraft reportedly crashed while attempting to land near Baramati. According to Flight Radar, the flight took off from Mumbai at 8.10 am and disappeared from radar around 8.45 am.

Reports said that the aircraft pilot had mentioned poor visibility near the runway before the aircraft attempted the landing.

Footage aired across social media platforms showed the aircraft’s wreckage engulfed in flames. 66-year-old Pawar was travelling to Baramati from Mumbai to address public meetings as part of the campaign for the Feb. 5 Zilla Parishad elections.

Preliminary reports suggest the plane suffered technical issues during its final approach and there was a possible loss of control. Reports said, heavy fog in Baramati could have been the reason behind the aircraft crash. Plane reportedly crashed while passing through a hilly area.

Six to 8-seater aircraft

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also confirmed the incident, saying no person on board survived the crash. According to information, the aircraft was a Learjet, described as a six to eight-seater, with the registration VT-SSK.

It had taken off from Mumbai at around 8.10 am, and Air Traffic Control was reportedly alerted to the crash at 9.12 am.

There were five passengers, Ajit Pawar, onboard along with two more personnel (one PSO and one attendant) and two crew members (pilot in command and the first officer), DGCA said.

PM calls Fadnavis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to have dialled Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis after news of the incident emerged. Fadnavis cancelled his Konkan rally and will head to Baramati along with his deputy Eknath Shinde.

“Ajit Pawar was a leader of the people, having a strong grassroots level connect. He was widely respected as a hardworking personality at the forefront of serving the people of Maharashtra. His understanding of administrative matters and passion for empowering the poor and downtrodden were also noteworthy. His untimely demise is very shocking and saddening. Condolences to his family and countless admirers,” PM Modi wrote on X.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla mourned the death of Ajit Pawar. The Budget Session of Parliament began today with a joint address of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu.

Soon after the conclusion of the Presidential address, the Speaker mourned Pawar’s death and adjourned the house. Both the Houses will reconvene tomorrow (Jan. 29) at 11 am.