Warned, then razed

March 12, 2026

MCC demolishes 70 illegal street stalls under High-tension wire near Vijayanagar Water Tank Road

Mysore/Mysuru: In an early morning operation, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) carried out a clearance drive near the Vijayanagar Water Tank under MCC Zone-5 limits, removing more than 70 stalls set up by street vendors below the high-tension power line park.

The demolition was undertaken to clear area that had been encroached upon by hawkers and vendors. MCC officials, assisted by Abhaya Squad, deployed three earthmovers, demolition machinery, five tippers, four tractors and small goods vehicles to remove illegal structures. The operation began at 6 am and was led by Manjunath Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of MCC Zone-5.

In the presence of officials from Zone-5 office, more than 70 stalls were dismantled, with vendors permitted to take away their materials.

As news spread, over a hundred street vendors gathered at the spot and staged a protest, alleging that the clearance had been carried out without prior notice. Vendors blocked the vehicles of AC Manjunath Reddy and Development Officer Hitesh, leading to tense moments before Vijayanagar Police dispersed the crowd. Vendors expressed anguish, stating that they had been conducting business in the park area for nearly a decade and had received official permission to operate two years ago.

Question of hygiene

However, MCC officials said several complaints had been received that the vendors were causing public inconvenience by blocking the footpaths.

They also noted that fast-food vendors were operating in unhygienic conditions. The area beneath the high-tension power line along the double road had been fully encroached upon by food stalls, prompting the clearance.

Vendors, however, alleged that nearby hotel owners had influenced the action. “We provided quality food without artificial colours or additives and operated with simple tarpaulin shelters. Now our livelihood is destroyed,” they said.

Many vendors highlighted the issue of unemployment, stating that hundreds of families depended on these stalls for their livelihood. “SSLC examinations have begun and school fees have to be paid. Without an alternative space, this step is unjust,” they said. They also claimed that 10 to 15 autorickshaws were damaged and that investments made through loans had been lost. The vendors demanded either reinstatement at the same location or allocation of an alternative site to continue their businesses.

‘Instructions ignored’

Just ten days ago, a meeting of the City Street Vendors Committee was held and vendors were instructed to shift their business to another location. As the stalls were operating beneath a high-tension power line, CESC officials had warned about potential risks. In addition, domestic LPG cylinders were being illegally used at all the stalls. The clearance drive was therefore carried out as a precautionary measure to prevent any incident similar to the recent blast near Mysore Palace. —Manjunath Reddy, Assistant Commissioner, Zone-5