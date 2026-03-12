LPG short supply heats up demand for induction stoves

March 12, 2026

Firewood depots see no surge yet due to lack of chimneys, hearths

Mysore/Mysuru: With uncertainty looming over a possible shortage of LPG cylinder supply, residents have started purchasing induction stoves to be prepared for any such situation.

People have been visiting electronic stores across the city, making enquiries about induction stoves. The product, which was once considered a lifestyle appliance, has now become a necessity.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Krishna Mariswamy, Proprietor of Yuvaraja Home Appliances, said, “The sales of induction stoves have increased over the past three to four days. Earlier, we used to sell around 10-15 stoves on average every month, but with news about a possible shortage of LPG cylinders doing the rounds, we have sold about 20-25 stoves in the past 3 to 4 days.”

Adequate stocks

While demand has increased, store owners are stocking up on induction stoves. They are leaving no stone unturned to ensure sufficient stock so that customers visiting their shops do not return disappointed.

“The market for induction stoves was not that active earlier. But the sudden surge in demand has made us ensure there is sufficient stock for sale. People have been visiting our stores with enquiries for induction stoves in the price range of Rs. 1,400 to Rs. 3,500. We have ensured there is adequate stock to meet customer needs,” said Faizy Mohammed Shariff, Director, Shariff Sales and General Agencies Pvt. Ltd., Mysuru.

Generally, induction stoves are used by bachelors and students living in rented rooms or apartments, and in some cases as a lifestyle product.

However, with the war in the Middle East escalating and the possibility of oil prices, including LPG, rising, people have been rushing to electronic stores to buy induction stoves.

“Currently, induction stoves are the only alternative to LPG stoves. The waiting period for domestic LPG cylinders is between 21 and 28 days. Normally, we used to get enquiries for induction stoves mainly from tier-1 cities, but over the past week, we have been receiving many enquiries from tier-2 and tier-3 cities such as Mysuru, Kalaburagi and Ballari,” said N. Boregowda, Chief Business Officer, Shubham Electronic Store, Mysuru.

The demand for induction stoves has increased by nearly 150 percent compared to normal days. There are some stock issues, but we are managing to ensure that every customer who walks in for an induction stove walks out with one,” he added.

Firewood depots await demand

While restaurants are exploring alternative modes of cooking by sourcing firewood and hearths in view of decreasing LPG supplies, the situation remains normal at wood depots in the city.

Surendra of Sri Kabbalamma Firewood Depot, opposite New Court on Fifth Main, Fifth Cross, Jayanagar, told Star of Mysore that, apart from regular customers such as non-vegetarian restaurants and traditional households that still use firewood for funeral pyres, there has been no significant change in demand so far. However, he added that demand may pick up in the future.

He noted that the lack of chimney and hearth facilities, along with the presence of elderly persons in many households who may suffer from smoke inhalation, discourages people in urban areas from opting for traditional firewood cooking.

However, if the shortage of LPG supplies continues for a longer period, firewood may once again see a rise in demand, he said.