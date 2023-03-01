Gas prices hiked by Rs. 50, Rs. 360

March 1, 2023

Domestic gas to cost Rs. 1,107.50 now; old price Rs. 1,057.50

Commercial cylinder to cost Rs. 2,170; old price Rs. 1,810

Mysore/Mysuru: Petroleum and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have hiked the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder with immediate effect from Mar. 1. This is the first hike in domestic LPG cylinder price since July 2022.

With this price increase, a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has now been priced at Rs. 1,107.50 (old price Rs. 1,057.50) in Mysuru, an increase of Rs. 50.

Commercial LPG cylinder price has also been hiked by Rs. 360 per 19-kg cylinder in Mysuru and it will now cost Rs. 2,170 (old price Rs. 1,810).

Unlike domestic LPG cylinder, which is used by households, commercial LPG cylinder prices were revised at regular intervals. This is the second hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices this year. Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs. 25 per unit.

Global crude oil and fuel prices had skyrocketed in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which had forced the public sector OMCs — Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPC) — to halt regular revisions in prices of fuels like petrol, diesel and LPG used by households in a bid to shield consumers from extreme fuel price volatility, which has now subsided to a large extent.