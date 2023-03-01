State Govt. Employees Assn. calls off strike

March 1, 2023

CM Basavaraj Bommai announces 17% interim hike in basic pay

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Government Employees Association, which had launched an indefinite strike asking the Government employees to stay away from offices this morning, called off the stir by afternoon, as the State Government issued an order announcing interim salary hike of 17 percent in basic pay, effective from Apr. 1, 2023.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the decision of the State Government to provide 17 percent interim pay hike, after holding talks with Karnataka State Government Employees Association.

In a hurriedly convened press conference, President of Karnataka State Government Employees Association C.S. Shadakshari also announced that ‘Following the State Government’s order to provide the interim pay hike of 17 percent, the strike has been called off. I thank the Government for heeding to the demand. But, I apologise to the general public for the inconvenience caused due to the strike.’

Shadakshari, who said that he has collected the official order copy (on pay hike) from the Government, also appealed to the protesting workers to return to duty at the earliest.

While the Government has formed a Committee headed by the Additional Chief Secretary to study on the demand for revoking New Pension Scheme (NPS) and restoring Old Pension Scheme (OPS), a decision in this regard will be taken after receiving the report.

Differing tone

Meanwhile, the President of Secretariat Employees Association Guruswamy has vehemently opposed the decision on interim pay hike, as the protesting employees were looking for at least 25 percent hike in salary.

Guruswamy said, “It had been 20 years since the Government employees had gone on a strike in a big way. However, the State Government Employees Association failed to give the much needed impetus for the strike, as we had also decided to turn the heat on the dispensation. The President (of Karnataka State Government Employees Association) has decided in haste to call off the strike. Shadakshari should go back to the words he had uttered earlier, especially after the previous State Budget-2022 was tabled by the Government.”

President of Mysuru District Unit of Karnataka State Government Employees Association J. Govindaraju said, “The State Association has withdrawn the strike. The employees can return to duty today itself.”

SSLC preparatory exam postponed

Earlier in the day, following the strike call, SSLC preparatory exam scheduled for the day (Hindi paper) was postponed to Mar. 6. While the classes went on smoothly at private and unaided educational institutions, the classes were affected in aided institutions and Government Schools.

The Out-Patient Department (OPD) services were affected at K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital for Women and Children, PKTB Sanatorium, District Hospital, Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres in the district, as nurses stayed away from duty. To avoid total disruption in service, medicos and junior doctors stepped in to attend to the patients.

Similarly, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Zilla Panchayat (ZP), Taluk Panchayat (TP) offices wore a deserted look, as the employees did not return to duty. However, the public transport remained unaffected, as KSRTC buses were operated as usual.