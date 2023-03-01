J.P. Nadda flags off Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra from M.M. Hills

March 1, 2023

Chamarajanagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched its Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra for the forthcoming Assembly elections by flagging off a rath yatra from Male Mahadeshwara Hills (M.M. Hills) in Chamarajanagar today afternoon.

National President J.P. Nadda launched the Yatra at one of the most backward districts in South Karnataka this morning. Nadda along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel and other leaders were part of the flagging off.

Before flagging off the rally, Nadda had a darshan of Male Mahadeshwara.

Later, Nadda was scheduled to interact with Soligas and Bedagampanna communities, one of the most-backward communities considered indigenous to the region.

The yatra will traverse through the key districts of southern and coastal Karnataka from M.M. Hills and will be one of the four such yatras planned by the party to tour the entire State. Earlier on Tuesday, BJP held a special pooja of the four rathas that will travel to different regions.

After the yatra is flagged off in M.M. Hills, the first public meeting will be held at Hanur today evening, where a number of party leaders including former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, Ministers V. Somanna, K.C. Narayana Gowda, V. Sunil Kumar, Kota Srinivas Poojary, Araga Jnanendra and S. Angara, besides V. Srinivas Prasad, MP, will attend.

The rally will cover 58 Assembly constituencies in 10 districts of southern and coastal Karnataka like Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Davanagere. These yatras will culminate in Davanagere on March 25 with a public rally which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A total of 224 constituencies of Karnataka, categorised into four major groups, will be covered by four different yatras simultaneously and the four yatras will be launched from four different areas including Davanagere, Chamarajanagar, Kittur and Kalyan.

Earlier, CM Bommai, ex-CM Yediyurappa, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs L. Nagendra, S.A. Ramdas and B. Harshavardhan, Mysuru Mayor Shivakumar, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa and other BJP leaders received Nadda on his arrival at Mysore Airport.