MDA asset protection Task Force inactive?

January 28, 2026

Dedicated Task Force soon to protect MDA properties: Commissioner

Mysore/Mysuru: The Task Force formed by the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) to protect its assets has failed to begin operations, remaining only on paper and earning the label of a “non-functional task force.”

MDA Commissioner K.R. Rakshith had issued an order on Oct. 13, 2025, creating a three-team task force of officials to safeguard MDA properties. The move came in response to public complaints about encroachments and unauthorised constructions on MDA lands.

Under the leadership of Executive Engineers M.S. Mahesh and A. Nagesh, the three teams included Special Tahsildars K.V. Rajashekar, Raviprasad, and N.S. Naragund, Manager B.M. Shruthi and staff members T. Manjunath, P. Raghu, P.M. Sachin, S. Gangadhar, Mahadevaswamy, Kempanna and K.C. Umesh.

The Task Force was entrusted with physically identifying encroached or illegally occupied MDA properties, confirming violations, carrying out demolition drives, reclaiming the land and installing signboards and fencing to mark them as MDA assets.

However, even after three months of its formation, the Task Force has not taken up any activity. As a result, MDA properties continue to be encroached upon unchecked.

Commissioner clarifies

Reacting to reports that the Task Force has remained inactive, MDA Commissioner Rakshith told Star of Mysore this morning that the officers currently assigned to the Task Force also carry their regular responsibilities and office work.

“These are not exclusive Task Force members and they must continue with their routine duties as well. In the coming days, we will form a dedicated Task Force by engaging retired Police personnel. This proposal has already been approved in the recent MDA Board meeting. Once constituted, the exclusive Task Force will focus solely on identifying encroached MDA assets, evicting squatters and reclaiming the land for MDA,” he clarified.