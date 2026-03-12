Domestic LPG supply stable, says Food Department JD

March 12, 2026

Commercial LPG cylinders sold in black market for Rs. 4,000 per unit

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has been severely disrupted in Mysuru, distribution of domestic LPG cylinders remains unaffected, according to Manteswamy, Joint Director (JD) of the Food and Civil Supplies Department.

Clarifying the situation, Manteswamy said cylinders booked by households are being delivered within 25 days and there has been no disruption in supply.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, he said Government hospitals and hostels are receiving cooking gas cylinders without delay.

A meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner was held with representatives from Indian Oil Corporation and other LPG companies, during which officials confirmed that domestic LPG supply across the district remains stable.

He reiterated that domestic consumers will not face any shortage as companies have assured timely delivery within the stipulated period.

Black market sale

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced about commercial LPG cylinders being sold illegally in the black market for as much as Rs. 4,000 per unit.

Mehul J. Patel, State President of the LPG Distributors Association of India and owner of Amardeep Gas Agency, has urged the Food and Civil Supplies Department to take strict action against such practices.

Patel alleged that domestic LPG cylinders are being illegally refilled into commercial cylinders and sold at exorbitant rates.

“No one should purchase cylinders from the black market. The Government will soon intervene and until then, people must remain patient,” he appealed.

He added that such illegal trade not only burdens industries and businesses but also undermines public trust in the LPG supply system, calling for immediate enforcement to curb the malpractice.

Prioritise Mid-day Meal

The Government has directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) to ensure an uninterrupted supply of LPG cylinders for the preparation of meals under the PM Poshan Shakti Nirman (Mid-day Meal Scheme).

The Mid-day Meal programme, a flagship initiative of the Government, requires continuous fuel support for cooking meals in schools until the end of the current academic year on April 10, 2026. District authorities have been instructed to treat LPG supply for schools as an essential commodity and issue clear directions to all distributors to prioritise cylinder deliveries to educational institutions.