Malpe boat capsize: One more succumbs; death toll touches 3

January 28, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: One more person, whose condition was critical following drowning after the boat she was travelling on capsized at Hangarkatta Ship Building Yard in Udupi district on Monday, succumbed at a hospital on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the incident to three.

Disha (23), a resident of Jalapuri in the city, who was battling for life, has breathed her last. Shankarappa (27) of Harave village in Chamarajanagar district and Sindhu (23) of Mugur village, T. Narasipur taluk in Mysuru district, had died subsequently, in the mishap.

While the bodies of Shankarappa and Sindhu, were shifted to their native places after post-mortem on Tuesday, the body of Disha is expected to arrive in the city this evening.

The cremation of Shankarappa was conducted at his native Harave, between the intervening hours of Tuesday midnight and wee hours of Wednesday, at the family-owned agricultural land, it is said.

The victims were among a group of 28 employees from Goalcryst India Private Ltd., a BPO located on Saraswathipuram Main Road in the city, who had gone on a trip to Mangaluru, Udupi and coastal areas, in a Tempo Traveller on Sunday.

On Monday, the ill-fated BPO employees had boarded a boat named Wave Rider, at Delta Beach Point in Malpe. Though life jackets had been reportedly given to all aboard the boat, some among them had allegedly shown negligence by not wearing life jacket, it is said. As the boat was cruising towards St. Mary’s Island, the boat capsized near Hangarkatta Ship Building Yard, at the confluence of Swarna river and the ocean. While two had tragically drowned on the spot, the remaining had been rescued and shifted to a hospital, with the help of locals, it is learnt. Saraswathipuram Police Inspector Purushotham is coordinating with his counterparts in Malpe Police Station in the case, it is said.

