Malpe boat capsize: Two from Mysuru drown

January 27, 2026

Weekend holiday trip turns tragic; 2 critically injured

Udupi/Mysuru: A weekend holiday trip meant for fun and frolic turned tragic when two persons died and two others were left in critical condition after a boat ferrying BPO employees from Mysuru capsized near Hangarkatte Ship Building Yard in Malpe of Udupi district yesterday.

The deceased have been identified as Shankarappa (27) of Harave village in Chamarajanagar district and Sindhu (25) of Muguru village in T. Narasipur taluk of Mysuru district. Those seriously injured and undergoing treatment in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) are Dharmaraja (26) and Deesha (26).

According to preliminary Police investigations, 28 employees of Goalcryst India Pvt. Ltd., a Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company based in Saraswathipuram, Mysuru, had gone on a trip to Udupi on Sunday.

On Monday, 14 of them boarded a boat named ‘The Wave Rider’ operated by the Waveriders company, at Malpe Beach and departed from the Delta Beach point.

Although life jackets were provided to all, only a few reportedly wore them. Around noon, as the boat was passing near the Hangarkatte Ship Building Yard — where the Swarna River (or Suvarna River) meets the sea — it capsized, throwing all 14 occupants into the water.

All the passengers were rescued, but Shankarappa and Sindhu died, while Dharmaraja and Deesha remain in critical but stable condition.

Local fishermen and other boat operators rushed to the spot and shifted the passengers to the shore in other boats.

The rescued persons were shifted to another boat and brought ashore. The bodies of the deceased were sent to the mortuary, while the injured were admitted to Udupi District Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment in ICUs.

Post-mortem examinations on the bodies were being conducted this morning and the bodies are expected to reach Mysuru this evening.

Saraswathipuram Police Inspector Purushotham, speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, said they are in touch with the Malpe Police, who have registered a case and are extending all necessary assistance.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said a case has been registered against the boat owner and the captain. He added that the Police are verifying whether the boat had the required permits to ferry tourists.